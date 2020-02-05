Appeal after ‘despicable’ vandals target first responders’ car in north-east town

“Despicable” vandals have damaged a first responders’ car in a north-east town.

The vehicle, used by life-saving volunteers, was vandalised between 8pm and 9.20pm on January 28 in the Mid Street area of Fraserburgh.

PC Chris Arnott: “This is a despicable act against a voluntary org who attend life threatening calls.”

Anyone with information are asked to call 101.

First responders are dispatched to medical emergencies while ambulance crews are on their way.

The highly-trained volunteers are able to use specialised equipment such as defibrillators and oxygen therapy and can provide vital early intervention for patients suffering heart or asthma attacks.