Appeal after ‘deliberate fire’ at north-east golf club

Police are appealing for information following a “deliberate fire” at a north-east golf club.

Officers are investigating the blaze at Moray Golf Club, which happened within the area of the greenkeeping sheds in Muirton Crescent around 10.30pm on Wednesday.

The fire is being treated as wilful.

The blaze caused extensive damage to one side of the Greenkeepers shed before being extinguished by firefighters.

No-one was injured and the roads remained open.

Constable Martin Dyer of Lossiemouth Police Station said: “Deliberately starting fires is a reckless act and it is fortunate that this fire was contained to the shed.

“I would urge anyone with information, or anyone who may have seen anything suspicious, to let us know.

“If you have any information please contact police on 101, quoting incident 3784 of 22 January, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”