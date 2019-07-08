Appeal after defibrillator damaged in north-east village

Life-saving equipment has been vandalised in a north-east village.

Officers are appealing for information after a defibrillator was vandalised at Main Street, Aberchirder.

The damage happened between 8pm and 9pm on Saturday.

The glass enclosing the defibrillator was smashed and the equipment left exposed to the rain causing further damage.

PC Lauren Chapman, who is leading inquiries, said: “If the defibrillator unit had been required to help someone and give life-saving assistance it would have been unusable and this makes such an act all the more reckless and unacceptable to the whole community.

“We are appealing for witnesses and ask that anyone with information contacts police on 101 quoting reference number 4410 of July 6 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 to remain anonymous.”