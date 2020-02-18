Appeal after defibrillator damaged at north-east swimming pool

Police are appealing for information after a defibrillator was damaged in a north-east town.

Officers received a report of damage to the defibrillator at Fraserburgh Swimming Pool and inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

A post on the Fraserburgh & District Community Safety Group said: “Another Defibrillator box has been vandalised in Fraserburgh!!!.

“This time the one located at Fraserburgh Swimming Pool.

“This is the second time in a year this box has been vandalised and the 4th time in a year that defibrillator boxes have been vandalised in Fraserburgh!

“How can we change the attitudes of people who commit these mindless acts of vandalism?

“If anyone knows anything, even if they want to remain anonymous, please private message this page. We would love to identify the person(s) responsible.”

Constable Ewan Simpson of the Fraserburgh Community Policing Team said, “It is always disappointing when needless damage occurs but when it happens to a lifesaving piece of equipment, it is especially upsetting.

“We are keeping an open mind in relation to the cause and thankfully the damage was only to the casing of the lock which has not affected the workings of the device.

“Anyone with any information is asked to call Police on 101 or if they wish to remain anonymous, via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”