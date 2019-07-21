Appeal after cyclist, 82, found seriously injured on north-east road

Police are appealing for witnesses after an 82-year-old cyclist was found on a north-east road with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The man was found injured on the B9170, Cuminestown to A947 road at about 3pm yesterday.

Described as wearing a red helmet, yellow jacket, blue tracksuit bottoms with reflective strips and cycling a blue coloured bicycle with black panniers attached to the front and rear, he was found by members of the public near to Balquhindachy Farm.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Road Policing PC Tim Addy said: “First of all, I would like to take this opportunity to thank those members of the public who assisted the male prior to the arrival of emergency services.

“As part of our inquiries into this incident, we would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident and have not yet been in contact with police.

“I would also appeal to anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time and saw the cyclist, or have dash camera footage to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2499 of 20/07/2019.”

The road was closed for several hours following the incident.