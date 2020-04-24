Appeal after ‘critical’ north-east lighthouse damaged

Officers are appealing for information after a north-east lighthouse was damaged.

The incident at Macduff Lighthouse happened at some point between 6am and 5.20pm yesterday.

Police in the town will be carrying out “robust inquiries” into the damage at Macduff Harbour.

Detective Sergeant Graeme Skene, CID: “This is critical safety feature for Macduff Harbour and we will continue to conduct robust inquiries surrounding the circumstances.

“I appeal to anyone who saw any suspicious vehicles or noted suspicious activity to call police on 101.

“Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”