Appeal after children’s quad bike stolen from north-east garden

Police are appealing for information after a children’s quad bike was stolen from a north-east garden.

The red children’s quad bike was removed from a garden in the Burnside Road area of Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire, between midnight and 8am on Monday June 22.

Officers are appealing for help to trace the bike and culprit and have asked anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting CF0139040620, or report anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.