Appeal after chainsaws and tools worth around £5,000 stolen from north-east business

An appeal has been launched after tools worth around £5,000 were stolen in the north-east.

Two Stihl 12-inch chainsaws, a Kipor petrol generator, a steel rope winch and timber were taken from Pines and Needles at Tillygreig Quarry at some point between Tuesday July 2 and Monday July 8.

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time who may have seen anything unusual or suspicious to come forward.

Inquiry officer PC Nicky Power said: “A thorough investigation is ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area between the dates given and may have seen anything unusual or suspicious to contact us.

“The premises is located on the unclassified road between the B999 and B979.

“We would also urge anyone who is offered these tools for sale to check their authenticity and if they have any concerns to contact the police.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.”