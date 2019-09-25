Appeal after cat shot in north-east village

An animal charity is appealing for information after a cat was shot in the north-east.

The Scottish SPCA was notified by the owner of the cat on Thursday after he was found injured in Fettercairn.

Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer Karen Cooper said: “The black cat was found by a dog walker at around 1am on Thursday morning.

“He was found on a path close to the cemetery.

“The member of the public who discovered the cat managed to locate the owner who immediately took him for treatment.

“At that time it was unclear what was wrong, however, further investigation revealed he had been injured by shotgun pellets.

“Unfortunately, the cat was too badly wounded and the sad decision was made to put him to sleep.

“We are concerned this was a deliberate attempt to injure, or kill, a cat which is a criminal offence. We are keen to find out what happened.

“If anyone can help with our enquiry, we would urge them to call our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”