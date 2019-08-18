Appeal after cash stolen from Aberdeen salon

Police are investigating after cash was stolen from an Aberdeen salon.

Officers were called to Absolute Beauty on Victoria Road in Dyce yesterday following the theft.

A post on social media from the salon has urged anyone with information to come forward.

The theft happened between 11am and noon.

The social media post said: “We had a theft yesterday in the shop between 11am and 12noon while we were in the treatment rooms.

“Someone came in stole all the money out the till and stole our purse out of our bag.

“If anyone has any knowledge of this it would be a great help if you could report this to the police as they are already dealing with the situation.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed they were investigating.

She said: “We received the call at 4.15pm yesterday.

“Our inquiries are ongoing.”