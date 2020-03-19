Appeal after cash stolen from Aberdeen primary school

Thieves have broken into an Aberdeen primary school twice, making off with cash boxes.

The incidents, at Abbotswell School, happened at around 2.14pm on Sunday, March 8 and 9.30pm yesterday.

In total £170 in cash was stolen.

Constable Paul McEwen, of the Nigg community policing team, said: “We’re appealing for information about both incidents and asking anyone who saw any suspicious activity at the school around the time of the incidents to contact us.

“My colleagues and I will be conducting targeted patrols however we need the help of the public.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0501 of 8 March or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.