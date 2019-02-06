Appeal after cash stolen from Aberdeen home earlier today

An appeal has been launched after an Aberdeen home was broken into and cash stolen.

The incident happened in the Deeside Gardens area of Aberdeen between 8.30am and 8.45am this morning.

Police confirmed a low three-figure quantity of cash was taken during the break-in.

Investigating Officer Detective Constable Erin Dignan said: “Although the area of the break in is in a quiet area, it is off of the North Deeside Road which would have been busy with people travelling in and out of the city to school and work.

“If anyone recalls seeing anything in the area of Deeside Gardens that looked out of place or unusual at this time I would ask that they call in with information.

“A dark coloured car was seen in the area at the time which may or may not be linked to this incident.

“If anyone recalls seeing this vehicle I would be keen to speak to them.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0769 of February 6.

“To remain anonymous, information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”