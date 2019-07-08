Appeal after cash stolen during break-in at north-east community hall

Cash has been stolen during a break-in at a north-east community hall.

Officers are appealing for information after the incident at The Kinellar Community Hall in the early hours of Friday morning.

During the incident a three-figure sum of cash was taken.

Police are “keeping an open mind” regarding links to other recent break-ins in the north-east.

Between 2.30am and 3am a rural farm house in the Newmachar area and a industrial site at Blackchambers in Westhill were broken into.

In both incidents a small dark car was seen in the area.

DC Erin Dignan said: “At the moment we are keeping an open mind as to whether all these incidents are linked, but given the similar times they happened it needs to be considered.

“These are rural areas where crimes of this nature are extremely rare – it won’t be tolerated.

“Anyone with information or private CCTV footage is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 as soon as possible quoting reference number 0477 of July 5.”