Appeal after cash and jewellery worth around £5,000 stolen from north-east homes

Cash and jewellery worth around £5,000 have been stolen from properties in the north-east.

Police are appealing for witnesses after break-ins in the St James Place and Saphock Place areas of Inveruie, Pantoch Drive area of Banchory and Kirkburn area in Laurencekirk.

The incidents took place between Monday and Thursday this week with officers confirming the total value of the stolen items, which include cash and jewellery was around £5,000.

Detective Inspector Grant Pert, from Aberdeen CID, said: “I am keen to speak with anyone with any information about these crimes, all of which we believe took place during daytime hours.

“We are keeping an open mind about whether these incidents are linked. Any information provided to Police could make a difference and help us bring these inquiries to a successful end.”

Anyone with information should call 101, or alternatively Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.