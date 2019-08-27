Appeal after cars vandalised in north-east town

Two cars have been vandalised in a north-east town.

Both vehicles were damaged at some point between 8.30pm on Friday and 8.30am on Saturday in the Arduthie Road area of Stonehaven.

The wing mirror of a silver Ford Fiesta was damaged and a burgundy Toyota Yaris had its rear windscreen wiper damaged.

Investigating officer PC Reegan Watson said: “This type of vandalism is wholly mindless and has caused inconvenience and expense to the vehicles owners.

“If anyone recalls seeing any suspicious behaviour late on Friday night or in the early hours of Saturday morning in the area of Arduthie Road I would ask that they contact police.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1613 of August 24.”