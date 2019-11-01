Appeal after cars vandalised in north-east town

Police are appealing for information after a spate of vandalism in the north-east.

Several cars were targeted in Buckie town centre overnight yesterday.

Officers have said the incidents happened in Banff Street, Milton Drive, Cluny Place car park, High Street, South Pringle Street and West Church Street.

In total, 12 cars were reported to have been damaged to police with an estimated cost of damage of around £15,000 to £20,000.

Sergeant Dave Cooper of the Buckie policing team said: “It is disappointing to hear of the mindless acts of vandalism to a number of vehicles in Buckie. The inconvenience and financial burden that this has placed on the owners of these vehicles is considerate.

“There are a minority in our communities who feel this sort of behaviour is acceptable, but I want to be clear that, it is not.

“We are following all lines of inquiry to make sure that those responsible are found. I would urge anyone with information or who may have seen anything to come forward.”