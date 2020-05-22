Appeal after caravans stolen in north-east

Two caravans have been stolen from a site in the north-east.

The vehicles, described as large tourer caravans, were taken from the Glenesk caravan site in Fettercairn at some point between Monday and yesterday.

The caravans are an Adria, Altea European model with registration EO61 UXS and an Avondale Land Rangers, registration N114 CVP.

Both are valued at £5,000 each.

Constable Paterson, from Stonehaven Police Office, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have information about the theft of the caravans or if anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact the police so you can assist us with our inquiries.

“I would like to remind the public to be vigilant and to regularly check their property during the lockdown period.”

Anyone with any information should call Police Scotland on 101 quoting 2050 of May 21.