Appeal after caravan stolen in north-east

An appeal has been launched to trace a caravan stolen in the north-east yesterday.

The white/grey-coloured Supreme Elddis Avante caravan was taken from the Cuminestone area at around 5.30pm yesterday.

The vehicle has the registration SD67 VWH, however officers say this may have been changed since.

Constable Megan McDonald, Ellon Policing Team, said: “Officers have been carrying out inquiries in the area.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the caravan or anyone acting suspiciously around the area, to contact us.

“The caravan may have been taken elsewhere in Scotland.

“Please report any sightings to Police by calling 101 and quoting reference number 2759 of February 13.”

