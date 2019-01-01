Public appeal after theft of north-east caravan worth £6,000

A caravan has been stolen from a north-east industrial estate.

It was taken from the Inverboyndie Industrial Estate in Banff at around 7.15pm on Sunday.

The white swift Challenger 550 caravan, valued at around £6,000, has a purple decal across both sides.

Inquiries by police have established that a transit van, possibly blue, left the scene and travelled on the A98 at around 7:50pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 635 of December 31.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.