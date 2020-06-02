Appeal after car stolen from north-east car park

Police are appealing for information after a vehicle was stolen from a car park near a north-east bridge.

The silver Vauxhall Corsa was taken from a car park beside Potarch Bridge on Sunday.

Officers believe the theft occurred between the hours of 2:30pm and 6:30pm.

The registration of the vehicle is FY67 CZE.

Following the theft, the car was driven to Aberdeen and around 7pm that evening it was found crashed in Groats Road in the Hazelhead area of the city.

The occupants then ran off.

Officers will continue to gather and review any relevant CCTV footage from in and around the areas involved for any additional information.

PC Hamish Wallace, from Banchory Police Station, said: “I am appealing to members of the public, who were in the Potarch area on Sunday afternoon, to think back and consider if they saw anything that seemed a little odd which, in light of the car theft, may now be significant.

“If anyone has any information, please do get in touch with us.

“I would also like to ask motorists with dash cams who were in the Potarch and Hazlehead areas, to check their footage.

“It’s possible they have captured images which could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting ref number CF0119580520.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers where you can give your information anonymously.