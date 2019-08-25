Appeal after car stolen from Aberdeen street

Police are appealing for information after a car was stolen on an Aberdeen street.

The grey Vauxhall Insignia was taken from Provost Fraser Drive between 5.20am and 7am this morning.

Officers have urged anyone who has seen the car to contact them on 101.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A police statement said: “Police Scotland are requesting information regarding a grey Vauxhall Insignia, registration KM06 BXH, which was stolen from Provost Fraser Drive in Aberdeen between 5.20am and 7am this morning.

“The vehicle may now have damage to its rear. Please contact police on 101 incident 1352 of 25/08/19.”