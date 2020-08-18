Appeal after car stolen from Aberdeen street

Police are appealing for information after a car was stolen from an Aberdeen street.
The silver Renault Megane was taken from Salisbury Place in the early hours of Friday morning.
The vehicle’s registration plate is SS16 AYU.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.
Anonymous reports can be made to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
