Appeal after car stolen from Aberdeen driveway

An appeal has been launched after a car was stolen from the driveway of an Aberdeen home.

A Kia Ceed, registration SV09 FHB, was taken from the Countesswells Road area of the city at some point between 5.30pm and 6pm on April 1.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing, with officers asking anyone with private CCTV, or who saw anything suspicious around the time of the incident to get in touch.

Officers can be contacted on 101 using reference 3073 of April 1.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.