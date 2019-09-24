Appeal after car stolen on north-east street

An appeal has been launched after a car was stolen from outside a north-east home.

A silver Volkswagen Passat – registration SC13 HNK – was taken from the Auchlee Gardens area of Portlethen at some point between 11pm on Sunday and 6am on Monday.

Two other residents reported their vehicles were opened and someone had looked through their items.

Police are treating all three incidents as linked.

Detective Constable Karen Maxwell is appealing to anyone with information that may assist her inquiries into these incidents to phone Police Scotland through 101 quoting reference number 0917 of 23rd September.

Following these incidents, officers are reminding people to make sure that they lock both their car and their garage, and keep any valuables out of sight.