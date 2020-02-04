Appeal after car set on fire in Aberdeen

An appeal has been launched after a car was set on fire in Aberdeen.

The incident happened at around 2am this morning in the Milleath Walk area of Dyce.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw the incident, who has CCTV footage of the area to get in touch.

Inspector Graeme Penny, from the Bucksburn community policing team, said: “We’re appealing for anyone with information about the fire to come forward and assist our inquiries, whether you saw or heard anything suspicious.

“I’d also ask anyone with potential CCTV footage of the area to get in touch.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were mobilised at 2:36am to reports of a car fire.

“We extinguished the fire using one hosereel jet.”