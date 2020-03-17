Appeal after car crashes into Aberdeen bus stop

A witness appeal has been launched after a car crashed into a bus shelter in Aberdeen.

The collision happened at around 9.15pm on Stoneywood Road last night.

The vehicle, a silver or grey coloured Audi A3, is believed to have suffered extensive damage in the crash.

It is also believed to have been involved in incidents in the Pitmedden Terrace and Laws Road areas of the city yesterday evening.

The car has yet to be recovered, and officers are appealing for anyone who saw it at the time, or has knows where it is, to contact officers on 101.

Detective Inspector Jackie Knight, from Aberdeen CID, said: “Our inquiries are at an early stage and I would urge anyone with information regarding any of the incidents or the whereabouts of the car involved to call police.”

Please call police on 101, reference number 3037 of March 16. Alternatively you can report anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.