Appeal after break-ins at two Aberdeen churches

Two churches in Aberdeen have been broken into.

The first incident, at Kirk of St Nicholas happened overnight between September 12 and 13. A small sum of money was stolen.

And in the second incident the Holburn West Parish Church was broken into overnight between Sunday and Monday. Nothing was taken, however a window was damaged.

Inquiries into both incidents are ongoing, with detectives examining CCTV footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.