Appeal after break-in at north-east home

Officers are appealing for information following a break-in at a home in a north-east village.

A small number of items were taken from a property on Mansfield Place, Crimond at some point between September 8 and 14.

Police in the area have been scouring CCTV for any information which will help the investigation.

Detective Constable Jon MacDonald said: “Officers have been carrying out inquiries in the area and viewing CCTV from the local area in an effort to gather more information that will assist our investigation.

“I am appealing to anyone with any information that will assist my inquiries to contact Fraserburgh Police Station through 101 quoting reference number CF0234000919 of September 14. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”