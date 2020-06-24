Appeal after break-in at north-east business

Police have launched an appeal after a business was broken into in a north-east town.

The incident took place at a premises on South Harbour Road, Fraserburgh, between 5pm on and 9am on Monday.

Officers are appealing for neighbouring businesses to check their CCTV systems to help their investigation.

Constable Chris Crann, of the Fraserburgh Community Policing Team, said: “I would like to appeal to anyone who may have been within the area over the weekend and noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles to get in touch.

“I am also keen for properties on South Harbour Road who have CCTV systems to check their footage between these times.

“If you happened to drive through the area and have dash-cam, can this also be checked – this may be of great assistance to our inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 754 of 22 June. Alternatively you can report anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.