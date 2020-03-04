Appeal after break-in at former Aberdeen primary school

An appeal has been launched after a vandals targeted a disused Aberdeen primary school.

Braeside School was broken into at some point between Friday February 28 and yesterday.

According to officers someone forced entry to the Braeside Place building before causing damage inside.

Constable Mark Barber, of the Torry community policing team, said: “It is disappointing that the building is a target for vandals and irresponsible behaviour.

“I would ask the community to please call police immediately if they notice any suspicious activity.

“We would also like to remind young people of the dangers associated with being in unused buildings.

“Although the building is currently unoccupied, it is still a serious offence to break into the premises and cause damage.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 3855 of 3 March.

Alternatively, you can call the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.