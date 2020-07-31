Appeal after break-in at Aberdeen pharmacy

Detectives in Aberdeen are appealing for information after a break-in at a pharmacy this morning.

The incident happened on Abbotswell Crescent at around 2am, however, it’s not believed anything was taken.

Officers in the community are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area and has dash cam, CCTV, or doorbell camera footage to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Scott McKay of North East CID said: “I am appealing for anyone with any information regarding this incident or anyone who has CCTV, doorbell cameras or dash-cam within the immediate area around the Abbotswell Pharmacy to contact police as they may be in a position to assist with our inquiries.”

“As part of our inquiries you will likely see an increase the number of uniformed and plain clothes police officers in the Kincorth area and additional patrols will be carried out during the evenings and early mornings to provide the community and businesses with some reassurance.”

Anyone with information relating to either of the incidents should call 101 or alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, contacted Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 0270 of 31st July 2020.