Appeal after boy, 13, assaulted on Aberdeen street

A 13-year-old boy has been attacked in Aberdeen.

The incident happened near the TSB bank on Rosehill Drive at around 6.25pm on Sunday.

The teenager, who was in the company of other youths, suffered minor injuries, but did not require hospital treatment.

Officers in Aberdeen are looking to trace a man who may be able to help with inquiries.

He is understood to have been the passenger in a small silver car, possibly a Vauxhall Corsa or similar, with a registration beginning SV55.

Both the man and the 13-year-old boy were seen running across Rosehill Drive.

The man is in his 30s, around 5ft 11in tall with a stocky build, short dark hair and wearing dark clothing.

The car left in the direction of Rowan Road

Inquiry officer PC Niall Sutherland said: “The boy has not been seriously injured however this has understandably been an upsetting incident.

“The area would have been busy with traffic and pedestrians at the time and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the vehicle to get in contact with us on 101 quoting reference number CF0016030119. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”