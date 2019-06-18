Appeal after bikes and tools stolen from Aberdeen commercial yard

Mountain bikes and tools worth around £5,000 have been stolen from a commercial yard in Aberdeen.

Two Focus mountain bikes and tools, including a nail gun and two breaker hammers, were taken from a property near Kingswells at some point between 4pm on Saturday and 2pm on Monday.

The combined value of all the stolen items is believed to be a mid four-figure sum.

Investigating officer PC Scobie said: “There are a couple of entry and exit points to this yard, one being the Chapel of Stoneywood to Fairley Road and one being across fields to a single track which leads to the AWPR.

“If anyone taking either of these routes recalls noticing any unusual activity over the weekend I would ask that they call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference CF0152430619.

“Similarly if anyone is offered a Focus brand bike or cheap commercial tools to be wary and contact officers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or to remain anonymous call the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.