Appeal after bee hives vandalised in north-east town

Police are appealing for information after bee hives were vandalised in a north-east town.

A number of bee hives situated in a field adjacent to St James Place in Inverurie were damaged between 2pm yesterday and 1pm today.

Two of the hives have had to be replaced due to the extensive damage.

PC Eilidh McCabe from the Inverurie Community Policing Team said: “This would appear to be a mindless and inconsiderate act of vandalism.

“This area between St James’ Place and the River Don is frequented by walkers so I would appeal to anyone who may have been passing by between these times and may have seen something to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 and or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting CF0116590520