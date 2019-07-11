Thursday, July 11th 2019 Show Links
Appeal after bearded dragons abandoned in Aberdeen

by Lee McCann
11/07/2019, 9:34 am Updated: 11/07/2019, 9:50 am
The Scottish SPCA has released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to after two bearded dragons were abandoned in Aberdeen.

The animals were found outside Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home in Seaton at 7pm on June 17.

Both bearded dragons were not discovered until the following day at 7am.

Scottish SPCA inspector Fiona McKenzie said: “We were notified of this incident when the bearded dragons were discovered on the morning of 18 June.

“Having reviewed CCTV in the area we are keen to speak to the man in the images as we believe he may be able to help us with our inquiry.

“If you recognise him or have any information regarding this incident, please contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

