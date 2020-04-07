Appeal after Audi stolen from Aberdeen street

An appeal has been launched after a car was stolen from a street in Aberdeen.

A black Audi Q2, registration ST17 VFE, was taken from the Forest Avenue area at around 11pm yesterday.

The vehicle was then spotted being driven towards Anderson Drive.

Officers have urged members of the public to be vigilant as the stolen car is still missing.

Residents in the area may also notice an increased police presence in the area.

Detective Constable Ryan Anderson, from Aberdeen CID, said: “Firstly, I would appeal for members of the public to be vigilant and bear in mind that the Audi motor car is still outstanding.

“Anybody with information as to the current location of the vehicle is encouraged to contact police as soon as possible so that the vehicle can be recovered and returned to its rightful owner.

“I would also appeal for any witnesses to come forward, whether you have witnessed the crime or have simply seen persons acting in a suspicious manner nearby.

“I am also appealing for anyone in the area with CCTV to come forward and contact Police. This includes doorbell cameras and vehicle dashcams.

“As we continue to carry out a number of inquiries in relation to this crime, residents may notice an increased police presence in the area, as we carry out additional patrols.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 4135 of 6 April. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.