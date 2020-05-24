Appeal after Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Baths broken into and damaged during coronavirus lockdown

Volunteers who are aiming to revive Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Baths are appealing for help after the building was broken into several times and damaged during lockdown.

The Save Bon Accord Baths group said the building has been left open to the elements following the incidents and is asking people to keep an eye out for suspicious activity.

A post of the group’s Facebook page said: “It’s come to our attention that during the Covid-19 lockdown period, a number of individuals have been forcing entry into the building, causing damage and leaving it open to the elements in places.

“The Baths have been badly damaged in areas by vandals previously, and further trespass/damage is likely to have a significant impact upon future hopes of restoration and welcoming the people of Aberdeen back through the doors.

“We would be grateful if anybody walking through the Justice Mill Lane area on their daily exercise could keep an eye out for any suspicious activity at the front or sides of the Baths building and report any concerns to Police Scotland. Please feel free to also DM us here or email us at info@bonaccordbaths.org.uk too.

“We remain optimistic that in the longer term, the Baths can be brought back into use as a community-run facility to benefit the people of Aberdeen and surrounding areas – we remain grateful for all your support and hope to have more exciting updates again in the near future!”

The Bon Accord Baths welcomed generations of swimmers between 1940 and 2008, when the building was closed by the council.