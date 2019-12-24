Appeal after £6,000 worth of power tools and machinery stolen from north-east town

Officers have appealed for information following the theft of power tools and machinery from an industrial shed in a north-east town.

The break-in is thought to have happened between 4pm on Saturday, December 21 and 8.30am on Sunday, December 22, at a premises in Banff.

The power tools and machinery taken have a total estimated value of around £6,000.

DI Grant Pert, from Aberdeen CID, said: “I am keen to speak to anyone who has seen anything suspicious in the area, as well as anyone with information on individuals potentially trying to sell such items over the past few days.

“I would also urge members of the public to check their own outbuildings and make sure they are secure, especially at this time of year when the darker nights might embolden some potential would-be thieves.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1199 of 22 December.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.