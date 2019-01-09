Appeal after £10,000 of lights stolen in north-east

Police are appealing for information after LED lights worth around £10,000 were stolen in the north-east.

Police Scotland has urged anyone who can help with their inquiries of the theft in the Deskford area of Buckie in December.

The incident is believed to have taken place at the weekend of December 14-17.

An appeal has also been launched over thefts of power and hand tools from a woodland near Fochabers between December 28 and January 2.

Sergeant Robbie Williams, of the Buckie community policing team, said: “It is likely a vehicle would have been required to transport the stolen items away from the locations.

“If anyone recalls seeing or hearing any suspicious activity, particularly around wooded and rural areas where plant is located, I would ask them to get in touch.

“Similarly if anyone has been offered tools or commercial LED lights at a reduced price I would ask them to get in touch.

“We are keeping an open mind as to whether the two incidents are linked and ask that anyone with information contact Police Scotland on 101.”