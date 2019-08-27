Appeal after prized 100-year-old Austin 7 damaged in ‘malicious’ vandal attack in north-east town

More than £10,000 worth of damage has been done to three prized classic vehicles in the north-east.

One of the damaged vehicles is a 100-year-old Austin 7, which the owners say will be the costliest to repair.

The other vehicles, two Ford Dextra tractors, suffered damage to their bodywork.

The damage to the Austin 7 includes a smashed windscreen, the leather roof torn and a seat ripped out.

An industrial fluid was also pour over the inside of the vehicle.

The incident happened at some point between 7pm and 9pm on Thursday in the Moss Street area of Keith.

Officers are looking to trace two men seen in the area of the shed, who then cycled towards the town’s main road.

Investigating Officer PC Cameron Renton said: “This was not just mindless vandalism, this was malicious and sustained damage to prized possessions that cannot be easily replaced or repaired.

““The incident has obviously upset and angered the owner of these vehicles, who has a keen interest in restoring classic vehicles, and we are committed to identifying those responsible.

““Between 7.30pm and 8.00pm last Thursday night two males were seen in the area of the shed who then bicycled towards the main road in Keith (A96).

“These individuals may have valuable information that could assist us and I would ask that anyone who knows them or has information that can help us, get in touch.

“Vandalism such as this is completely unacceptable and so I would ask the local community to think back and recall if they remember seeing anything in the area of Moss Street that could assist us with our inquiries.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1269 of 23 August. “