by Andy McLaren,
The equipment was stolen from the city's Skene Road.

Appeal after more than £1,000 of roadworks equipment stolen in Aberdeen

Police are appealing for information after roadworks equipment worth more than £1,000 was stolen in Aberdeen.

The equipment was stolen between 4pm on Monday and 7am yesterday from a temporary construction and storage site on the city’s Skene Road, close to the entrance of Aberdeen Crematorium.

The items taken included excavator buckets and valves and it’s thought a vehicle such as a truck may have been used to transport the items away from the site.

If anyone noticed or has dashboard camera footage of any vehicles or people at the site on Monday night or in the early hours of Tuesday morning, we would ask them to contact Police Scotland with details on 101 or the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Recommended Reading

    Related Vandalism and theft at former North-east academy site

    Related Call for empty academy building to be demolished after spate of vandalism

    Related Landrover stolen in £50,000 raid recovered in Aberdeen

    Related Chainsaws and a summer house among items stolen from Ministry of Defence sites

    Related £80,000 of damage caused as thieves steal truck from Gorebridge sewage works

    Show Comments

    Cancel