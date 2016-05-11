Appeal after more than £1,000 of roadworks equipment stolen in Aberdeen

Police are appealing for information after roadworks equipment worth more than £1,000 was stolen in Aberdeen.

The equipment was stolen between 4pm on Monday and 7am yesterday from a temporary construction and storage site on the city’s Skene Road, close to the entrance of Aberdeen Crematorium.

The items taken included excavator buckets and valves and it’s thought a vehicle such as a truck may have been used to transport the items away from the site.

If anyone noticed or has dashboard camera footage of any vehicles or people at the site on Monday night or in the early hours of Tuesday morning, we would ask them to contact Police Scotland with details on 101 or the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.