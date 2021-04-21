‘Appalling’ graffiti on Aberdeen bridge slammed by council chief

Vandals who spray-painted graffiti on one of Aberdeen’s most prominent bridges have been condemned by the co-leader of the city council.

The vandalism appeared on Diamond Bridge, which links Tillydrone and Bridge of Don – with some of it containing offensive language.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden, who is standing as the Scottish Conservatives’ candidate in Aberdeen Central at next month’s Holyrood election, said he was “appalled” by the graffiti.

Mr Lumsden said the “extremely disappointing” graffiti could deter people from visiting the area, which is popular with walkers and families visiting the River Don.

And said he was “appalled” at the vandalism of the bridge, which was named in honour of the Royal Family’s links with the Granite City.

“It’s extremely disappointing to see offensive graffiti like this on the Diamond Bridge which is a city landmark that has brought huge benefits to our communities,” he said.

“The bridge commemorates the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee and the royal family’s links with Aberdeen so I’m appalled this has happened.

“This is destructive behaviour which hampers the great work the council has done in ensuring the walkway along the River Don is maintained to a high standard.

“As the summer months arrive, we want as many people to enjoy the picturesque setting that the River Don gives us.

“I have alerted officers to the incident to allow for a clean-up to take place.”

Diamond Bridge, also known as the Third Don Crossing, opened in 2016 after decades of proposals for a new bridge over the river.

The area has been particularly popular during lockdown with many people making use of the riverside paths to spot a variety of wildlife around the banks of the river.

It also provides a key walking route from Woodside and Tillydrone to Seaton Park and Old Aberdeen.

Mr Lumsden alerted council officers to the graffiti, which is now set to be removed by the local authority’s staff.

A council spokesman said: “We are aware of the graffiti on the Diamond Bridge and our officers will be removing it shortly.”