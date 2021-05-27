An exhibitionist who would sometimes spend up to four hours a day pleasuring himself in front of neighbours has been put on the sex offender’s register.

On multiple occasions, over many weeks, Rory Kerr was spotted exposing himself in his back garden in Boddam – all in plain view of appalled neighbours.

He even messaged one woman and asked her to “check the bird house” in her back garden so that he would be caught in the act.

Another neighbour received a Facebook message from him, featuring an aubergine emoji and the link to a swingers site.

Appearing at Peterhead Sheriff Court Kerr admitted two charges of obtaining gratification from causing distress and alarm through exposing himself publicly and indecently.

‘He was performing a helicopter-type motion’

The 35-year-old also pleaded guilty to a third charge of repeatedly sending messages of a sexual nature to a woman.

Procurator fiscal Ruaridh McAllister said on multiple occasions, between January 8 and February 23 2021, Kerr carried out sex acts upon himself from outside a garden summer house.

Mr McAllister said the behaviour in February was particularly frequent – “sometimes twice daily for around a couple of hours each time”.

He added: “The neighbours formed the opinion he was an exhibitionist and wanted people to see him.”

Peterhead Sheriff Court heard that on one occasion Kerr caused distress to one neighbour who spotted him with his “pyjama bottoms down by his knees” and “performing a helicopter-type motion”.

Around the same time, last January, he also sent one neighbour messages of a sexual nature through Facebook messenger. They included the use of an aubergine emoji, and in one case a link to a swingers site. He also asked if she was “adventurous”.

Sentencing deferred

Kerr also admitted exposing himself in a sexual nature to a woman in Boddam in 2018.

Kerr, whose address was given in court as Kent Gardens, Fraserburgh, admitted breaching the 2009 Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act was placed on the Sex Offender’s Register.

Background reports were ordered and he will be sentenced at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday, July 12.