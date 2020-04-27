App helping patients communicate with PPE-wearing medical staff downloaded 40 times in north-east

A medical app designed to help coronavirus patients communicate with frontline medical staff wearing PPE has been downloaded almost 40 times in the north-east.

Cardmedic, founded by NHS anaesthetist Dr Rachael Grimaldi while on maternity leave, is aimed to help improve communication through PPE.

It is being supported by the Department for International Trade, which has said it has been downloaded almost 40 times across the region, as well as in other places in Scotland.

Dr Rachael Grimaldi said: “Unable to be patient-facing during the Covid-19 pandemic, I was desperate to do something to help while on maternity leave.

“What started out as me wondering if healthcare staff could use a pen and paper to communicate with patients, within 72 hours, turned into an online A-Z index of digital flashcards.”

She was inspired to create the app after reading an article about a Covid-19 patient who was worried when he could not understand what staff were saying.

It can be used in electronic format on a phone, tablet, smart device or desktop. There is also a read aloud button for those who may be unable to read due to illness or for those partially sighted or blind.

