App for Aberdeen youngsters can provide support

Aberdeen City Council is reminding young people they can access support in the Covid-19 pandemic through an innovative app.

The Mind Of My Own app has been helping the city’s care-experienced young people express how they are feeling and what support they need since it launched in March last year.

The app has taken on additional importance in the current lockdown and means that young people can maintain contact with the social work professionals who support them and their families.

The app helps users to overcome feelings of anxiety, isolation or loneliness by sending their worker a statement, which will be received by email, to let them know how the user is feeling and also allow the individual to feel connected.

The app can be downloaded from an app store or by creating an account at https://one.mindofmyown.org.uk/

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.