Augmented reality app brings Charlie House mascot to life

An innovative Aberdeen children’s charity has joined forces with an Aberdeen-based company to bring its beloved mascot to life.

Charlie House, which supports children and babies with complex disabilities or life-limiting conditions in the north-east, has launched a new Augmented Reality (AR) app.

The charity teamed up with PWK Sales & Marketing, the firm behind the mobile application ROAR, which acts as a tool for businesses and organisations and allows them to bring video content to the screen.

Supporters of the charity can download it for free and use it to scan a picture of Charlie Dog in his Big Build outfit, as well as the charity’s logo which can be found on any of their leaflets.

How to use Charlie Houses’ Augmented Reality App

Download the ROAR app from your phone’s store – It’s created by ROAR Interactive. Launch the app on your phone. Hold your phone over the logo below and click the fingerprint button in the app to launch the scan.

When scanned, it will bring up videos and information about its Big Build appeal, which launched in November.

The appeal is fundraising to build an eight-bedroom specialist support centre set in four acres of ground at Woodend Hospital.

Paul Caruana, director at PWK Sales and Marketing, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be supporting Charlie House in any way we can.

“Their desire to engage supporters is fantastic.

“Charlie House’s AR campaigns are a fantastic example of how it can be used to raise an organisation’s profile and achieve their goals.”

It is hoped the movies will help people learn more about the campaign and encourage them to dig deep and donate towards the charity’s vision.

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising at Charlie House, said: “As a charity we are always looking for fun and innovative ways to bring home the Charlie House message and keep people updated in regard to our services and progress with our Big Build appeal.

“We are very grateful to PWK for their support with this latest technology, which gives people the opportunity to find out more about us as and when they wish, and also the chance to donate at the click of a button.

“We look forward to sharing more exclusive video content via the app shortly.”

The new centre, which will be the first of its kind in the north-east, will support a range of facilities such as a sensory room, library, spa pool, craft room, teen den, soft play area, therapy room, star room for end-of-life care and bereavement and sensory gardens.

The ROAR application can be downloaded via the iTunes and Android stores.