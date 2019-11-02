Apology over meter as Aberdeen couple left in cold

An Aberdeen couple have hit out at an energy supplier after they were left without power.

Leslie Beattie, who is disabled due to knee and back problems, and his wife Cheryl, who is recovering from cancer, received a new smart meter from British Gas last month.

However, when the couple, who live on Wingate Place, tried to top it up they were unable to do so.

Due to his disability Leslie, 32, was not able to go to a shop to top up their power – leaving them without electricity.

He claimed British Gas staff did not appear to be interested in dealing with the problem.

He said: “We got one of the new electric smart meters and every time we tried to top it up using the swipe card it kept declining.

“To make matters worse, every time I tried to call them to tell them about it they didn’t seem interested. They just kept putting me on hold for hours.

“It’s not easy for us to get out to top up because of my disabilities and Cheryl’s illness.

“It’s really hard for us.

“It was a real problem because it’s important that we stay warm – especially Cheryl.

“We also wouldn’t be able to cook or anything.

“I can understand there can be problems but every time I spoke to staff they just weren’t interested in fixing the problem. That’s not good enough.

“They just kept on passing the buck when all they had to do was fix the problem.”

When contacted by the Evening Express, British Gas confirmed they were investigating the problems with the Beattie’s account.

They later apologised to the couple.

A spokeswoman for the firm said: “This issue has been resolved. We needed to update his account with his new meter information which has been done.

“We have apologised to the customer and put £10 on both his gas and electricity meters.”