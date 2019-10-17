Apology after north-east care manager only saw woman once in 15 months

A north-east health body has apologised after it emerged a woman with learning disabilities was seen only once in 15 months by a care manager.

The woman’s father – her welfare guardian – made a formal complaint to Aberdeen Health and Social Care Partnership, concerned that his daughter’s carers were not being observed often enough.

Lisa Webster, 29, has Downs Syndrome and learning disabilities and stays at a care facility in Aberdeen where she has one-on-one care.

Arthur Webster, 55, said: “A manager is supposed to visit to check carers are doing what they should be, and this happened only once in a 15-month period up until February this year.

“It is unacceptable. It could have meant she was not getting the proper levels of care and nobody in a senior position would have been able to observe this.

“I was told the manager was receiving weekly updates but I don’t know how that person could be sure Lisa was getting the right level of care without seeing her.”

Mr Webster made a formal complaint to the partnership.

He said: “I didn’t want this to happen to anyone else.”

After upholding his complaint, the partnership also admitted failing to start the planning needed to move Lisa from one care facility to another early enough.

In a letter to the Websters, a senior manager who works for the partnership said: “I apologised on behalf of the partnership that required planning for permanent placement, transitional arrangements and care for Lisa (did) not commence much earlier than it did.”

A partnership spokesman told the Evening Express: “All issues raised by the case have been dealt with by the partnership.”

He added: “We are working closely with all concerned and are confident that the client will soon be moving to her planned placement in a new location.”

Mr Webster said he is pleased that the partnership has admitted its failings.