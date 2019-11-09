Apology after almost 800 Aberdeen properties hit by power cut

An energy firm has apologised after hundreds of residents and businesses in an area of Aberdeen were hit by a power outage.

Nearly 800 customers in Garthdee were affected after a problem with a high-voltage underground cable.

Some students at Robert Gordon University were sent home early, while supermarkets Asda and Sainsbury’s also experienced disruption.

The petrol stations attached to both stores were closed while the issue was ongoing.

A spokeswoman for supplier SSE confirmed a fault had been reported at around 10.30am yesterday.

Engineers were dispatched and all customers on the firm’s priority services register were contacted.

Workers managed to restore power to all affected customers before 1pm.

The SSE spokeswoman said: “We would like to apologise to our customers in Aberdeen who have been affected by the fault.

“We’d like to thank our customers for their patience as our engineers worked to safely carry out repairs as quickly as possible and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Engineers are continuing to investigate what caused the cable fault.