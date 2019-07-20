Apology after Aberdeen flight delayed due to lack of equipment to secure dog

An airline has apologised to passengers after a flight was delayed due to a lack of equipment.

The British Airways flight from Aberdeen International Airport to Heathrow was due to take off at 4.05pm on Thursday, but was late in leaving.

Part of the reason for the delay was due to a lack correct equipment to secure a dog which was travelling in the hold of the aircraft.

A British Airways spokesman said the safety of the animal was paramount before the aircraft could take off, and a number of other factors also contributed.

He said: “We apologised to our customers for the delay to the BA1313 Aberdeen to Heathrow service on Thursday.

“The delay was caused by a combination of factors.

“The aircraft was late arriving into Aberdeen from London.

“Our ground handling agents did not initially have the correct equipment on the ramp to secure a dog in the hold, as is required by regulations to ensure the animal’s safety and wellbeing while being transported.

“The aircraft also had an air traffic control slot delay to its departure, which accounted for the largest part of the delay.

“We do apologise, but obviously the welfare of the animal was of significant importance.”